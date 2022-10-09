Bangladesh set to adopt $230bn plan to mitigate impacts of climate change

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is set to adopt a plan to spend $230 billion over the next 27 years in an effort to save Bangladesh from the impacts of climate change.

The National Adaptation Plan that requires investments between 2023 and 2050 awaits approval from the Cabinet. “And the plan may be approved soon,” said Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, additional secretary of the environment ministry.

The government took the initiative to design the plan ahead of November's COP27 UN climate change conference in Egypt to highlight the damage caused by climate change in Bangladesh and how the country can be compensated.

The environment ministry assigned the responsibility of preparing the plan to the Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services, a private climate change research institute.

Bangladesh loses 1.3 percent of its GDP every year due to climate change, according to CEGIS' calculations. The country’s GDP stood at $465 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year and it lost $4.65 billion.

Losses, by one estimate, may amount to more than 2 percent of GDP in 2030 and 9 percent in 2050 if no effective action is taken on climate change.

Bangladesh will be forced to spend $8.5 billion annually to deal with the considerable damage caused by climate change. Another $230 billion will be needed in the 27 years from 2023 to 2050. The adaptation plan will be implemented through six major climate change mitigation agendums.