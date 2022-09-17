Salinity rise in Sundarbans sees Kankra trees flourish as Sundari trees die a slow death

“The Sundarbans will continue to be here, but it will lose different species. Fresh water is the root of much diversity. The number of trees is declining in freshwater zones of the Sundarbans. The size and growth of trees have dropped in the Satkhira range. Trees other than Gewa and Goran are rare.”



He said the smaller sampling of the study reflects the overall situation of the Sundarbans.



THE SUNDARBANS



The Sundarbans stretch across 10,000 sq km in Bangladesh and India, while 6,017 sq km are located in Bangladesh, spanning the Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira districts. The rest of it lies in North 24 Parganas district in India.



It is the world's largest uninterrupted tidally washed mangrove forest, featuring upstream water flow, salty oceanic currents and muddy chars or shoals. Most of the trees there have aerial roots to absorb oxygen directly from the air. Apart from the most widely spread Sundari and Gewa trees, the region is also home to Pashur, Dhundal, Goran, Bain, Kankra and Kewra species of trees.



Scottish botanist David Praine wrote a book on the flora of the Sundarbans and nearby areas and mentioned 334 species of plants, 165 species of algae and 13 types of orchids. He observed that most mangrove plants are evergreen, short shrubs or tall trees.

In the Sundarbans, there are 289 species of land creatures - 42 mammals, 35 reptiles, eight amphibians and 219 others including fishes. Aside from being the home of the Royal Bengal Tiger, the region contains spotted deer, muntjac or barking deer, rhesus monkeys, wild cats, hedgehogs, otters and wild boars, among others.

Among the reptiles, estuarine crocodiles are the largest, while king cobras, monocled cobras, pythons and several other species of sea snakes also roam the forest.

There are also 24 known species of shrimps, 14 types of crabs, and some species of snails and mussels. Around 320 species of birds nest in the Sundarbans - along with 50 species of migratory birds these include egrets, cranes, storks, snipes, red-wattled lapwing and a multitude of others.

The Sundarbans is also a huge source of honeybees.



SUNDARI TREES

Sundari trees, which have the scientific name heritiera fomes, comprise almost 70 percent of the land area of the forest. These trees flourish under low salinity conditions and grow from 15 to 25 metres from the ground.

They have straight trunk leaves, elliptic leaves, roots with pneumatophores and blind root suckers, and grow bell-shaped flowers and micronutrient-rich fruit.



