Last year's deforestation pledge is off to a slow start

One year after more than 140 countries pledged to halt all deforestation by 2030, little has been done to finance protections or pass new conservation laws, experts say.

The pledge was praised widely at last year's COP26 climate summit, particularly as Brazil, Indonesia and Congo all signed on. The three countries together comprise more than half of the world's tropical rainforests.

"What became of those pledges? Are we on track to meet them? The short answer ... is no," said Erin Matson, who coordinated non-profits in producing the Forest Declaration Assessment report last month.

To fulfil the pledge, the world would need to ensure 10% less area is deforested on average each year from 2021 to 2030. Instead, deforestation fell only 6.3% last year, as two of the three rainforest nations faced early stumbles.

The report draws on data from the Global Forest Watch monitoring project, and looks at developments in financing, conservation laws and sustainable food production.

Most countries under the pledge have yet to detail plans for passing stronger forest protections or implementing them. Global financing toward the goal totals about $2.3 billion a year -- far from the annual $460 billion that the assessment says is needed.

Experts hope next week's COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, will encourage more investment from companies and countries seeking to offset their emissions by preserving and regrowing forests.

Negotiators at the summit will be working to finalise rules for global offsets trading, with a view to having the system in operation by 2025, said Laura Albuquerque, senior manager at consultancy WayCarbon. Failure to reach agreement at COP27 would push that timeline back at least a year.

"COP will give an important signal for the forest sector," she said. "It is extremely important for bringing in investment."