Hong Kong exchange enlists HSBC, Tencent to help create carbon market
Selena Li, Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 05:56 PM BdST
Hong Kong's stock exchange said on Tuesday it had enlisted banks including HSBC and companies such as China's Tencent to help it develop a global carbon market.
Worldwide efforts to combat climate change have spawned voluntary carbon markets, which allow emitters to offset their carbon by purchasing so-called credits, which are issued by projects targeted at removing or cutting emissions.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) said in a statement that it was setting up the Hong Kong International Carbon Market Council but did not say when it planned to launch a market.
Six international and Chinese lenders, HSBC, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, ANZ, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China, are among the inaugural members, HKEX said.
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways and Chinese tech giant Tencent are also members of the council, which HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin said would "play a vital role in supporting our vision to build a leading carbon market".
"This is a significant step forward in our collective journey to achieving net zero," Aguzin added.
Singapore in May 2021 said it aimed to roll out a global marketplace and exchange for quality carbon credits this year. Named Climate Impact X, this is a joint venture between Singapore Exchange, DBS Bank, and sovereign fund Temasek.
- Need taxes on single-use plastics after India ban: ESDO
- India bans single-use plastic
- Sylhet faces plastic packaging danger
- Extreme weather events likely to pummel China
- Climate change is driving 2022 extreme heat and flooding
- More funds needed to save oceans: UN
- In Amazon, solar panels bring boat dream to life
- On and off screen, Momoa fights for world's oceans
- Environmentalists push for taxes on plastic sachets in Bangladesh after India ban
- India bans single-use plastic to combat pollution
- Devastated by floods, northeast Bangladesh faces danger from plastics used for aid packaging
- More extreme weather events expected to pummel China in July, August
- Climate change is driving 2022 extreme heat and flooding
- More funds, care needed to save world's oceans: UN chief
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- Bangladesh trade deficit hits record $30.81bn
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage