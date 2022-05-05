India's Modi asks states to prepare heat action plans amid rising temperatures
>> Reuters
Published: 05 May 2022 11:14 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2022 11:14 PM BdST
India's prime minister on Thursday urged states and federally administered territories to prepare heat action plans, as south Asia swelters under extreme temperatures.
India recorded its warmest March in over a century, with the maximum temperature across the country reaching 33.1 degrees Celsius, nearly 1.86 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.
In a meeting with federal officials on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told authorities to take measures to avoid deaths due to heat waves and fire incidents, according to a statement issued by his office.
"He stressed that in view of the rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done," the statement said.
Over two dozen people have died in India from exposure to extreme heat since late March, as temperatures in many parts of the north, west and the east surged past 40C.
Scientists have linked the early onset of an intense summer to climate change, and say more than a billion people in India and neighbouring Pakistan were in some way vulnerable to the extreme heat.
With monsoon rains likely to arrive within weeks, Modi also told authorities to create "Flood Preparedness Plans" and make arrangements for monitoring the quality of drinking water.
- Solar industry ‘frozen’ as US investigates China
- Growing a new future for farming
- India, Pakistan heatwave ‘testing limits’
- Climate change will accelerate viral spillovers: study
- UPL seeks to flush toxic pesticides into South African sea
- How to survive a heatwave
- Research highlights a choice about the fate of ocean life
- Deforestation is high, despite COP26 promises
- Solar industry ‘frozen’ as Biden administration investigates China
- Growing a new future for farming
- Record high temperatures in India, Pakistan put millions at risk
- Climate change will accelerate viral spillovers, study finds
- India's UPL applies to flush toxic pesticides into South African sea
- How to survive a heatwave
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Three more people, two firms used Bangladeshi addresses: new Pandora Papers data
- AL MP Haji Salim, a convict in wealth case, returns to Bangladesh after medical treatment abroad
- Emotional Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp slapped her when she laughed at tattoo
- ACC opens a case against North South University chairman, 5 others for Tk 3bn embezzlement
- Tourists assaulted in Jaflong by volunteers appointed by authorities
- Cyclone Asani likely to cut its path through Bangladesh coast
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid