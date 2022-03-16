Hasina orders factory waste management to protect Karnaphuli, other rivers in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2022 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 11:18 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has ordered the authorities to protect the rivers of Chattogram through proper waste management at factories, saying that the waters must not be allowed to be polluted.
“[You] must be careful so that the rivers Karnaphuli, Halda and Sanngu do not get polluted. The Karnaphuli needs special attention,” the prime minister said at the launch of the second water treatment plant of the port city via video calls from the Ganabhaban on Wednesday.
“Many industries and factories are being set up. Efforts must be made to ensure proper waste management at the factories. There must be arrangements to prevent the pollution of the Karnaphuli. The other rivers must also be protected.”
The newly built water treatment plant in Rangunia’s Pomra has the capacity to refine and supply 143 million litres of water daily.
Hasina said her government has taken a number of projects to provide the port city residents with drinking water. According to her, five more water treatment plants will be set up in Chattogram. The authorities are also implementing a masterplan on the drainage system of the city, she said.
The prime minister asked all the organisations, including housing projects and factories to take steps to preserve rainwater in order to reduce dependency on groundwater.
“We must ensure that the groundwater level does not drop because our country is situated in a region vulnerable to earthquakes,” she said.
“It may not be visible from the outside, but groundwater will save use from quakes. We're also dredging the rivers to increase navigability along with their capacity to hold water.”
Hasina described Chattogram as the “lifeline” of Bangladesh’s economy. “I always give importance to Chattogram because its development will ensure the development of Bangladesh.”
