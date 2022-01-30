Oil spill threatens corals in eastern Thailand
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jan 2022 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2022 07:20 PM BdST
Authorities are rushing to prevent an oil spill in eastern Thailand from damaging fragile corals, after officials said on Sunday the leak that began last week was drifting towards more coastal areas.
Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Varawut Silpa-archa said it was crucial to try to prevent the main mass of oil from reaching the shore at Ao Prao, a small bay on Koh Samet, which is a popular resort island.
"If the oil reached inside this area it could impact the beach and cause heavy damage to the shallow water corals," Varawut said.
The oil began leaking from a pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) late on Tuesday.
Before it was brought under control, an estimated 50,000 litres (13,209 gallons) of oil escaped into the ocean 20 km (12 miles) from the coastline of eastern Thailand.
Mae Ramphueng Beach in Rayong province declared a disaster area after some oil came ashore there late on Friday.
The latest satellite image from the government's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) showed the oil spill has spread to cover 67 sq km (25.87 sq miles) area of the sea.
Most of the oil had formed a thin film rather than a thick oil slick, navy spokesman Vice Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin told reporters, citing aerial photographs.
- Alarming mercury levels in Amazon rainforest
- ‘We all must move faster’: US climate envoy to polluters
- Did I turn off the stove? Yes, but maybe not the gas
- An extraordinary iceberg is gone, but not forgotten
- Incomes dip for S Asia's women home workers
- Here’s what scientists know about the Tonga volcano eruption
- Tonga eruption oil spill is ‘ecological disaster’: Peru
- Geoengineers seek a diplomatic fix after sun-dimming setback
- Alarming levels of mercury are found in old growth Amazon forest
- John Kerry, US climate envoy, tells top polluters ‘we all must move faster’
- Did I turn off the stove? Yes, but maybe not the gas
- An extraordinary iceberg is gone, but not forgotten
- Incomes dip for South Asia's women home workers as heat rises
- Here’s what scientists know about the Tonga volcano eruption
Most Read
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Policeman, disguised as Laguna van helper, cracks flyover murder case
- Jagannath University was promised a new campus six years ago. It is now trapped in demarcation wall
- Four dead in Madaripur as bus runs over rescuers at car crash site
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 19 weeks
- Chattogram's Mrittunjoy grabs a hat-trick against Sylhet, first in BPL 2022
- Police arrest seven robbers with luggage stolen from Indian students in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to give vaccines to people above 12 and boosters to anyone over 40
- US sanctions aimed at Russia could take a wide toll
- White House alarmism over Russia strains Ukraine-US partnership