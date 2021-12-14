UN agency confirms 2020 Arctic heat record
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Dec 2021 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 01:49 PM BdST
An Arctic temperature record of more than 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) was reached in a Siberian town last year during a prolonged heatwave that caused widespread alarm about the intensity of global warming, a UN agency confirmed on Tuesday.
Verkhoyansk, where the record temperature was hit on June 20, 2020, is 115 kilometres (71 miles) north of the Arctic Circle - a region warming at more than double the global average.
The extreme heat fanned wildfires across northern Russia's forests and tundra, even igniting normally waterlogged peatlands, and releasing carbon record emissions
"It is possible, indeed likely, that greater extremes will occur in the Arctic region in the future," the World Meteorological Organization, or WMO said in a statement.
The probe was one of a record number of investigations the UN agency had opened into weather extremes as climate change unleashes unrivalled storms and heatwaves.
Since Arctic records are a new category, the data needed checking against other records as part of a vigorous verification process involving a network of volunteers.
The record is now an official entry in the World Weather & Climate Extremes Archive, a sort of Guinness World Records for weather that also includes the heaviest hailstone and longest lightning flash.
The agency already has a category for the Antarctic and had to create a new one for the Arctic after the submission in 2020 - one of the three warmest years on record.
A WMO committee is also verifying other potential heat records, including in Death Valley in California in 2020 and on the Italian island of Sicily this year.
- Climate change worsened weather extremes in 2021
- Climate extremes batter Australia
- 5 of the deadliest tornadoes in US history
- US to stop financing new carbon-intense projects abroad
- Earth is getting a ‘black box’ for climate change
- This chemical is in short supply, and the whole world feels it
- Meet an ecologist who works against lawns
- Hundreds of companies vowed to help save forests. Did they?
- From killer heatwaves to floods, climate change worsened weather extremes in 2021
- First fires, then floods: Climate extremes batter Australia
- Five of the deadliest tornadoes in US history
- Biden orders US to stop financing new carbon-intense projects abroad
- Earth is getting a ‘black box’ to hold humans accountable for climate change
- This chemical is in short supply, and the whole world feels it
Most Read
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Dhaka tribunal rejects case against Murad Hassan over comments on Zaima Rahman
- Bangladesh approves 5 years in prison for fraud in digital transactions
- Court dismisses Pori Moni's objection to the omission of ‘suspects’ from Boat Club case
- Bangladesh logs 3 COVID deaths, cases rise by 385 in a day
- India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: eggs
- HC grants Mithila, Faria anticipatory bail in customer’s case against Evaly