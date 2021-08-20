Bangladeshi children at 'extremely high risk’ of climate change impacts: UNICEF
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2021 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2021 02:11 PM BdST
Bangladesh is among four South Asian nations where children are most at risk from climate change, with its impacts threatening their health, education, and protection, a new UNICEF report has revealed.
The other three countries are Afghanistan, India and Pakistan, according to the report released on Friday. Two other countries in the region -- Nepal and Sri Lanka -- are among the top 65 countries most impacted globally.
‘The Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis: Introducing the Children’s Climate Risk Index’ (CCRI) is UNICEF’s first child-focused climate risk index.
It ranks countries based on children’s exposure to climate and environmental shocks, such as cyclones and heatwaves, as well as their vulnerability to those shocks, based on their access to essential services.
Bangladesh ranks 15th among four South Asian countries where children are at 'extremely high risk' of the impacts of the climate crisis.
Approximately 1 billion children live in one of the 33 countries classified as “extremely high-risk”, including the four South Asian countries.
“For the first time, we have clear evidence of the impact of climate change on millions of children in South Asia. Droughts, floods, air pollution and river erosion across the region have left millions of children homeless and hungry, and without any healthcare and water,” said George Laryea-Adjei, UNICEF's regional director for South Asia.
“Together, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have created an alarming crisis for South Asian children. The time to act is now - if we invest in water, healthcare and education, we can protect their futures from the impacts of a changing climate and degrading environment.”
The report found that these South Asian children are in constant danger from riverine floods and air pollution, but also that investments in child health, nutrition, and education can make a significant difference to protect children from climate change.
South Asia is home to over 600 million children and has the highest number of young people globally.
Rising global temperatures and changing weather patterns have put the futures of millions of children living in climate-vulnerable areas in South Asia at constant risk.
The report also reveals a disconnect between where greenhouse gas emissions are generated, and where children are enduring the most significant climate-driven impacts.
Compared to adults, children require more food and water per unit of their body weight, are less able to survive extreme weather events, and are more susceptible to toxic chemicals, temperature changes and diseases, among other factors. Without the urgent action required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally, children will continue to suffer the most.
“The frightening environmental changes we are seeing across the planet are being driven by a few but experienced by many in South Asia,” added Laryea-Adjei.
“We must urgently reduce greenhouse gas emissions and work together as a community to build greater resilience in South Asia. Children and young people are at the heart of this change, with almost half of 1.8 billion people below the age of 24 in South Asia.”
UNICEF urged governments, businesses and relevant actors to increase investment in climate adaptation and resilience in key services for children and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
It also called for children to be provided with climate education and greens skills, critical for their adaptation to and preparation for the effects of climate change, with a focus on including young people in all national, regional and international climate negotiations and decisions, including at COP26.
