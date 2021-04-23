Bangladesh to cut coal consumption, shift to renewable energy: minister
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2021 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2021 08:18 PM BdST
Bangladesh will phase down coal use in the power sector and place greater emphasis on renewable energy as part of the efforts to combat change, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
He made the remarks at a media briefing on Bangladesh's participation in a summit on climate change at the invitation of US President Joe Biden on Friday.
Responding to a question on carbon emissions from coal-fired power projects, the minister said, “We took on a few coal-based projects. In the future, we will reduce the number of coal-based projects we undertake. We are moving towards renewable energy."
Highlighting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's calls for foreign investment in the renewable energy sector, Momen said, "The prime minister has said both public and private sectors need foreign investment in this regard."
"At the same time, the international financial institutions are providing low-interest loans," he said.
As president of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the two-day virtual summit on Thursday.
She called on world leaders to take action on reducing carbon emissions and climate financing.
An annual target of $100 billion should be ensured and balanced 50:50 between adaptation and mitigation measures with special attention to the vulnerable communities while pursuing loss and damage, Hasina suggested.
“Major economies, international financial institutions and private sectors should come forward for concessional climate financing as well as innovation and focus is needed on green economy and carbon-neutral technologies with the provision of technology transfer among nations.”
- Govt to cut coal-fired power projects: Momen
- Hasina wants quick climate action plan
- Biden to pledge cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half
- Climate activists push Biden to act faster
- India may build new coal plants due to low cost
- US, China agree to work together on climate change
- Google Earth's timelapse feature spotlights climate change
- Big business seeks unified, market-based approaches
- Bangladesh to cut coal consumption, shift to renewable energy: minister
- Hasina wants developed countries to draw quick action plan on climate crisis
- Biden will pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half
- With climate clock ticking, activists push Biden to act faster
- Thailand floats hydro-solar projects for its dams as fossil fuel supplement
- India may build new coal plants due to low cost despite climate change
Most Read
- First metrorail coaches arrive in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to join China’s COVID vaccine storage facility for South Asia
- Bangladesh to reopen shopping malls on Sunday
- COVID-19: India reports world’s highest infection tally for second day
- US jails Bangladesh man for life plus 30 years for 2017 Manhattan subway bombing
- Bangladesh logs 3,629 virus cases, 88 deaths in a day
- Manikganj AL leader sent to jail for sharing Hifazat's posts on Facebook
- Police searching for videos of Hifazat violence, leaders’ speeches for evidence
- Death toll from chemical warehouse fire in Dhaka rises to 4
- Newborn twins are found dead in an apartment in Queens