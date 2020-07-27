Bangladesh aims to preserve nature that bounced back amid pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2020 02:42 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2020 02:42 AM BdST
A parliamentary panel has recommended keeping the national parks closed to tourists for certain periods every year after seeing nature bouncing back with the preservation of environment and wildlife during restrictions on travel and tourism amid the pandemic.
Dolphin, turtles and other animals rarely seen in Cox’s Bazar have returned to the beach after months of lull in tourism during the coronavirus outbreak.
In Dhaka, the foul odour from the Buriganga river has receded while Ganges dolphins have reappeared in the Turag.
Pointing to the changes, environmentalists are demanding restrictions on public movement even after the end of the pandemic in order to save environment.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on environment, forest and climate change ministry, told bdnews24.com that the Department of Forest pointed out the “positive changes” in a meeting on Sunday.
The committee then asked the government to keep the 19 national parks of the country shit for three more months until October, he said.
The government earns Tk 100 million annually from the parks, but lost some of the revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee said in the meeting that the government can halt eco-tourism for three months every year during the breeding seasons, according to the MP.
“We want a policy on the issue. The ministry has agreed,” he added.
A number of dolphins, foxes and other animals died unnaturally or were killed during the pandemic as well, he noted.
Keeping that in mind, the parliamentary committee also recommended inclusion of the killings of all wildlife as nonbailable and cognisable offence in the forest preservation act which the government is currently drafting.
In the British era Forest Act of 1928, only the killings of tiger and elephant are nonbailable and cognisable offences.
“Revenue collection was the main goal when the Act was passed,” Saber said.
- Used masks need to make it to the trash can
- Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s courtroom faceoff: an explainer
- Singapore financial district vulnerable to rising sea levels
- Climate refugees to get new homes in Cox's Bazar
- EU's greenhouse gas strategy fails
- S Korea backtracks on green promise
- Thunberg demands 'crisis' response to climate change
- Brazil bans fires in Amazon
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Floods continue in nearly a third of Bangladesh for three weeks
- Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Indian court on former employee's complaint
- TV talk-shows elevated Shahed to dizzying heights. Now embarrassed journalists deride him
- Bangladesh records 54 new virus deaths, cases jump by 2,275
- US reopens Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury’s asylum case after 15 years
- Bangladesh stops ex-minister Shahjahan’s daughter flying to London over fake COVID-19 pass
- Officials push US-China relations toward point of no return
- Ex-CMSD director Shahidullah dies of COVID-19
- Shahed placed on fresh 28-day remand on fraud, embezzlement charges
- Federal agents push into Portland streets, stretching limits of their authority