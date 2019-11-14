Home > Environment

Bangladesh parliament passes ‘planetary emergency’ motion for quick climate steps

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Nov 2019 12:49 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 12:49 AM BdST

Parliament has passed a motion declaring a “planetary emergency” and calling for quick action by the international community, including the United Nations, to tackle the effects of climate change.

Placing the motion on Wednesday, ruling Awami League MP Saber Hossain Chowdhury said Bangladesh was among the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change,

The developed nations are not delivering on their promises to prevent the calamity and compensate those affected despite causing climate change, said Saber, who chairs the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He urged lawmakers to declare a “planetary emergency” on account of existential crisis of climate change, impact of disasters and increase in extreme weather events, irreparable loss of bio-diversity, looming food insecurity, rising water stress, unprecedented pressure on oceans and unsustainable use of resources.

The global community must act urgently, decisively and with considerably higher ambition in achieving net zero carbon emissions well before 2050, capping temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius and transitioning swiftly to low carbon economies as overarching priorities, Saber said.

All the MPs said “yes” when Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury put the motion to voice vote.

In the discussion on the motion, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said Bangladesh raised a $38 billion fund on its own to tackle the adverse effects of climate change and took 718 projects with the fund. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators gather at a rally to protest climate change inaction, in Melbourne, Australia, Sep 20, 2019. An increasingly outraged public in Australia is demanding action in a nation intimately linked to coal mining but the government has responded by threatening a new law to punish protesters. The New York Times

Why is Australia trying to shut down climate activism?

A moviegoer walks near a screen playing a trailer for

Movie based on novel puts S Korean sexism back in focus

Fuel oil spills over Karnaphuli

Learn to live with fire

Ngiyaampaa girl Punta Williams poses for photographs on the dry riverbed before performing at Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival on the banks of the Darling River in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2019. Reuters

Thirst turns to anger over Australia's drying mighty river

A pool at the Island Recreation Centre along the Red Sea in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia, Oct 2019. As more places face a scarcity of fresh water, desalination is seen as a possible answer. But energy and financial requirements limit how widely it can be used. The New York Times

The world can make more water from the sea, but at what cost?

Energy aid neglects ‘health emergency’ fuelled by dirty cooking

A village forest in the West Sumatra region of Indonesia, Jul 25, 2019. Nearby forests have treetop surveillance systems using recycled cellphones and artificial intelligence software to listen for rogue loggers and catch them in the act. The New York Times

Using old cellphones to listen for illegal loggers

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.