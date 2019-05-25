Home > Environment

Dhaka pumps 1.1 million cubic metres of sewage into rivers daily, study says

  Joyanta Saha,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 May 2019 10:10 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2019 10:59 PM BdST

Previous Next
Most of the sewage generated in Dhaka is flowing into the rivers around the capital, impacting the authorities’ capability to supply drinkable water, a study says.
Related Stories

It will not be possible for the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA to provide safe water unless the river pollution is not stopped, according to the study published by the Bangladesh Institute of Planners on Saturday.

Presenting the findings of the research on Dhaka’s liveability, the institute’s General Secretary Adil Mohammed Khan said the city churns out up to 1.5 million cubic metres of sewage daily.

Of the waste material, 20 percent or 300,000 cubic metres remain in the source and only 40,000 cubic metres go to a treatment plant at Pagla, Khan said. 

The remaining 1.16 million cubic metres flow into the rivers untreated, polluting the Buriganga, Balu, Turag and Shitalakkhya, the urban planner said. 

“WASA is unable to supply pure water due to this river pollution. We are blaming WASA, but it won’t be able to supply safe water even with projects worth tens of millions of taka if the situation remains the same,” the BIP general secretary said.

To overcome the situation, he suggested setting up effluent treatment plants at factories, keeping separate drains for sewage and rainwater, preserving rainwater to raise groundwater table level, establishing several more sewage treatment plants and excavating waste materials from riverbeds.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam told the event that the city corporation was planning to set up secondary transfer stations or STS for waste disposal.

“A collective way will be followed for dumping,” he added.

According to the BIP, 76 percent of 7,000 tonnes to 8,000 tonnes of waste produced in Dhaka daily is hard waste.

About 120,000 residents of the city are involved differently in recycling 20 percent of this waste, the study says. 

It suggested taking steps for recycling the waste to make raw materials for power sector. 

The study highlighted the dense population of Dhaka, which Khan said was foiling all government plans to improve the services sector.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A ship moves across the polluted waters of the Buriganga River, as viewed from the Bangladesh China Friendship Bridge in Dhaka's Postogola. The poisonous black water bears testimony to the environmental degradation inflicted upon it akin to three other rivers around the capital. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Rivers get 1.1mcm Dhaka sewage daily

Shipbuilder fined for pollution

The Trump World Tower is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, US, May 1, 2019. REUTERS

NY mayor threatens to fine Trump over pollution

File Photo: Snow covered mountains rise above the harbour and town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, Jun 15, 2018. REUTERS

UK urged to spend £1 bn on flood defences

The roots of mangrove trees are seen along a river in Pitas, Sabah, Malaysia, Jul 6, 2018. Reuters

A million species face extinction

An injured Bengal tiger from the Sundarbans recovers in a pool at Zoological Garden, Alipore, in Kolkata, India. Scientists predicted there would be no tigers remaining in the Sundarbans by 2070 because of climate change, among other factors. The New York Times

Bengal tigers may not survive climate change

Brazil led world in rainforest losses in 2018

A giraffe at Chobe National Park, the third largest national park in Botswana, Jul 28, 2017. Federal wildlife officials said in 2019 that they would officially consider listing the giraffe as an endangered species, a move long sought by conservationists alarmed by the African mammal’s precipitous decline and a growing domestic market for giraffe products. The New York Times

US to consider listing giraffes as endangered species

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.