Rapper Killer Mike taken away from Grammy Awards in handcuffs

Rapper Killer Mike was taken away from Sunday night's Grammy Awards in handcuffs by police after sweeping up three of the music industry's biggest prizes for rap music, witnesses said.

Los Angeles police offered no statement on the matter and two separate press officers on duty said they had no information.

Video posted on social media showed police escorting Killer Mike, his hands cuffed behind his back, through the concourse of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.