Rapper Killer Mike taken away from Grammy Awards in handcuffs

    Earlier in the day, Killer Mike and collaborators won the Grammy for best rap song and best rap performance for "Scientists & Engineers," and best rap album for "Michael"

    Rapper Killer Mike was taken away from Sunday night's Grammy Awards in handcuffs by police after sweeping up three of the music industry's biggest prizes for rap music, witnesses said.

    Los Angeles police offered no statement on the matter and two separate press officers on duty said they had no information.

    Video posted on social media showed police escorting Killer Mike, his hands cuffed behind his back, through the concourse of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

    The Hollywood Reporter, citing an arena security official, reported that Killer Mike was detained for an unspecified misdemeanor charge unrelated to the Grammy Awards.

    Earlier in the day, Killer Mike and collaborators won the Grammy for best rap song and best rap performance for "Scientists & Engineers," and best rap album for "Michael."

    Born Michael Render, Killer Mike is also a known for social activism on issues such racism and police brutality.

    His agent and publicists did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

