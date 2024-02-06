Grammy viewership jumps on night Taylor Swift sets record

Taylor Swift's record-setting night at the Grammys drew the largest audience for music's highest honours since a pre-pandemic show in 2020, broadcaster CBS said on Monday.

Television viewership averaged roughly 16.9 million people for the three-hour-plus ceremony shown live from Los Angeles, according to Nielsen data released by CBS. That was a 34% jump from last year.

Swift made history during Sunday's telecast, winning an unprecedented fourth Album of the Year award with her pop record "Midnights," and women swept the major awards. Swift also used the occasion to announce a new album.