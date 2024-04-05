'Nadan' actors paused shooting amid gunfire in Thanchi robberies

While speaking of the horrifying events that unfolded on the third day of their shoot, Shamol told bdnews24.com: "It was a very scary situation. Some 50 rounds of bullets were fired right in front of the hotel. I am still in trauma."

"People were running frantically towards Thanchi marketplace at the sound of the gunfire. We sought refuge on a hill near the Sangu River. We later returned to the hotel with the help of law-enforcing agencies. I came back to Dhaka that same night," he added.

A group of armed robbers looted the Thanchi branches of the Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank around 12:30pm on Wednesday. They took Tk 208,000 from Krishi Bank and Tk 1,500,000 from Sonali Bank.

The robbers also opened fire near the banks to spread panic among the locals during the heist.

Before that, on Tuesday, over 100 men attacked the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma Upazila's Sadar area. As many as 20 people, including bank officials and security personnel, were assaulted, and the branch's manager, Nezam Uddin, abducted.