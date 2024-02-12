Usher dazzles at Super Bowl halftime show with help from his friends

Usher delivered a high-energy Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday that featured surprise appearances by some of his most famous collaborators as the R&B star rolled through a parade of his hits.

Sitting at a red piano, Alicia Keys was the first to be revealed as the two united to perform their 2004 duet "My Boo."

Guitar virtuoso H.E.R. was up next as she took the stage to tear through a blistering solo as Usher danced along.