Bangladesh filmmakers, artists demand freedom in storytelling

A group of filmmakers and artists have demanded freedom in telling stories to audiences at an event to protest against the Forest Department’s case against the movie ‘Hawa’, and the censor board’s decision to block ‘Shonibar Bikel’ film.
They came up with a set of demands at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Thursday, saying fear of repercussions is obstructing the path to making good movies.
Speaking from behind a barbed-wire fence installed in front of the podium as a symbol of censorship, one of the filmmakers and artists said there should be policies, not 'control'.
THE DEMANDS IN SHORT:
1. Dropping of the charges against ‘Hawa’ under the Wildlife Act.
2. A clear explanation for blocking the film 'Shonibar Bikel'.
3. The making of a modern and inclusive film certification law by abolishing the censor board in consultation with all stakeholders.
4. Formulation of a modern and inclusive Over the Top or OTT policy.
5. Establishment of a regulator and making it mandatory for authorities to get permission from the regulator before pressing charges related to film or content.
The protesters will submit a memorandum with the demands to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
WHY TARGETING FILMS?
A caged myna was used in the film ‘Hawa’ and in a scene, the bird was cooked and eaten. It also showed the capture of a stingray. The Forest Department filed a case against the film’s director alleging these are violations of the Wildlife Act.
Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, the director of 'Hawa', said at the press conference, "I have tried to make it look like a real-life scene in the film. The bird was caged for a while, and then released. But after freeing the bird, I now feel like I’ve caged myself.”
“When I think of a new movie, the first thing that comes to mind is certain things cannot be done or said. We sometimes joke that we have to make a movie about flowers, birds, and leaves [to avoid censorship]. Now, we have to drop birds from the list. How will I break this cage?”
Actress Jaya Ahsan also said they need to think about certain things first before making a film.
Filmmaker Nasiruddin Yousuff said, "Can the Department of Environment ensure that hills are not being cut anywhere, the rivers are not being encroached upon, the environment is not being polluted? They went after the film without paying attention to [these issues]. What's the motive?"
Filmmaker Morshedul Islam added, "People have accepted Mejbaur Rahman Sumon's movie ‘Hawa’. Many people might be jealous because the movie is a success. Someone is trying to hold these talented young people
back. I believe if these youngsters are given a good environment they will conquer the world.”
Actor and producer Tariq Anam Khan also said he suspected someone is conspiring behind the scenes to destroy the country's art and culture.
WHY ‘SHONIBAR BIKEL’ IS NOT RELEASED?
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the producer of ‘Shonibar Bikel’, said he still does not know why his film did not get clearance from the censor board. "Any form of art is like a headlight. If you turn off the headlight and think there is no danger ahead, you are wrong. Rather, turn the headlights on and see if you are on the right path.”
This movie made the audience cry when it was shown in Russia, said actor Zahid Hasan. “I don't understand why the film has been kept in abeyance.”