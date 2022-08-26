Bangladesh filmmakers, artists demand freedom in storytelling

A group of filmmakers and artists have demanded freedom in telling stories to audiences at an event to protest against the Forest Department’s case against the movie ‘Hawa’, and the censor board’s decision to block ‘Shonibar Bikel’ film.

They came up with a set of demands at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Thursday, saying fear of repercussions is obstructing the path to making good movies.

Speaking from behind a barbed-wire fence installed in front of the podium as a symbol of censorship, one of the filmmakers and artists said there should be policies, not 'control'.

THE DEMANDS IN SHORT:

1. Dropping of the charges against ‘Hawa’ under the Wildlife Act.

2. A clear explanation for blocking the film 'Shonibar Bikel'.

3. The making of a modern and inclusive film certification law by abolishing the censor board in consultation with all stakeholders.

4. Formulation of a modern and inclusive Over the Top or OTT policy.

5. Establishment of a regulator and making it mandatory for authorities to get permission from the regulator before pressing charges related to film or content.

The protesters will submit a memorandum with the demands to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.