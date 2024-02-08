    বাংলা

    For Malaysian filmmakers, censorship stifles optimism after overseas glory

    Signs of heightened censorship at home and death threats have fuelled worries about whether the optimism built off the back of global success can last

    Danial AzharReuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 06:27 AM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 06:27 AM

    It was a stellar 2023 for Malaysian filmmakers with awards at Cannes and the Oscars, but signs of heightened censorship at home and death threats have fuelled worries about whether the optimism built off the back of global success can last.

    Muslim-majority Malaysia typically restricts content seen as offensive or infringing upon religious, cultural and moral values, but last month, rare criminal charges were levelled at two filmmakers for "wounding religious feelings" through their film "Mentega Terbang".

    Filmmakers fear such moves could stifle creative expression and hurt investments, undermining the impact of 2023 successes like a top critics' prize at the Cannes Film Festival for Malay-language film "Tiger Stripes" and a Best Actress Oscar at the Academy Awards for Malaysian-born Michelle Yeoh.

    "This is a very good time ... where people around the world are really looking into Malaysian filmmakers. If we do not tap into that curiosity now and then we lose that moment, it will be quite hard for us to get that back," said Khairi Anwar, one of the filmmakers charged for the film "Mentega Terbang".

    "Mentega Terbang" follows a teenage Muslim girl exploring different religions while dealing with grief. It was released in 2021 on the online streaming service Viu. Online platforms are not covered by film censorship rules in Malaysia.

    Viu, however, stopped streaming the film in February 2023 amid an uproar from some Muslim groups over scenes perceived to be going against Islamic teachings.

    Malaysia's home affairs ministry, which oversees the Film Censorship Board, then banned all screening and publicity of "Mentega Terbang" in August for being "contrary to public interest", local media reported.

    Khairi and others involved in "Mentega Terbang" even received death threats at the time, media reports show.

    "Other than the restrictive environment, filmmakers now are also having to deal with safety and legal issues," said director Badrul Hisham Ismail, known for productions like "Maryam Pagi Ke Malam" and "Voyage to Terengganu".

    "This will definitely create a climate of fear."

    Malaysia's national film development corporation did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The home affairs ministry also did not respond to a request for comment.

    The latest criminal charges come amid growing Islamic conservatism in Malaysia, despite hopes of policy reforms and greater freedom of expression after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition, seen as progressive and reformist, rose to power in November 2022.

    Analysts have said Anwar is under pressure to prove his Islamic credentials, with the ultra-conservative opposition seeing growing popularity among the country's majority ethnic-Malay Muslims in recent elections.

    The government has previously denied allegations of stifling dissent, saying it wanted to curb the spread of harmful content on race and religion.

    CENSORSHIP

    Under Malaysian law, films intended for public viewing must be approved by the Film Censorship Board. The board may grant full approvals, approvals with cuts, or refusals for screening.

    Content deemed excessively violent, sexually explicit, critical of the authorities or Islam, or portraying same sex relationships, is often cut or censored.

    Pixar's "Lightyear", "The Wolf of Wall Street" and Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" are among high-profile Western movies that have been barred from cinemas.

    The director of Malaysia's award-winning "Tiger Stripes", a horror film exploring cultural taboos around female puberty, disowned the production's local release after it was screened last year with extensive cuts.

    "Creative licences and creativity in filmmaking cannot override the truth of Islam and the essence of faith," Zabidi Mohamed, who describes himself as a "sharia-compliant scriptwriter and film activist", said in a Facebook post last year around the time "Mentega Terbang" was pulled.

    He had criticised the film as "blasphemous to Islam."

    Khairi, who declined to comment directly on the case against him, said Malaysian films risked losing interest from domestic and global investors due to the possibility of conservative backlash or heavy government censorship.

    SELF-REGULATION

    Strict regulations have resulted in self-censorship, where only "safe and stagnant" films are submitted to ensure approval, some filmmakers say.

    Some filmmakers have turned to private funding or limit screenings to festivals abroad or online platforms.

    But such options often result in returns too minimal to satisfy investors, said film director Amir Muhammad, a producer on 2023's crowd-funded "Pendatang". "Pendatang", which tackles ethnic tensions in Malaysia, aired on YouTube last year.

    Brenda Danker, co-founder of Malaysia-based Freedom Film Network, said the industry should be allowed to self-regulate through a system that focuses on content classifications rather than censorship.

    This will help "grow the creative economy, protect minors while maintaining the freedom of choice of adults", she added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak escorted by prison officers as the jailed politician left the court after court proceedings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 19, 2024.
    Malaysia halves jail sentence of ex-prime minister Najib
    The board, chaired by Malaysia's king, did not give a reason for halving Najib's sentence
    A security guard is stationed at the entrance of an immigration detention centre where more than 100 Myanmar migrants, including Rohingya refugees, escaped, at Bidor, Malaysia February 2, 2024.
    Over 100 Myanmar migrants flee Malaysian detention centre, one dead
    One of the migrants died following a road accident
    Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar signs documents during the oath taking ceremony as the 17th King of Malaysia at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Jan 31, 2024.
    Sultan Ibrahim installed as Malaysia's 17th king
    The monarchy plays a mostly ceremonial role in Malaysia, but its influence has grown in recent years
    A worker adjusts an ASEAN flag at a meeting hall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021.
    ASEAN foreign ministers back 'Myanmar-owned and led' solution to crisis
    Myanmar has been locked in conflict since the military seized power in a coup in 2021 that sparked nationwide chaos and abruptly ended a decade of tentative democracy and economic reform

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps