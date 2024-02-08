For Malaysian filmmakers, censorship stifles optimism after overseas glory

CENSORSHIP

Under Malaysian law, films intended for public viewing must be approved by the Film Censorship Board. The board may grant full approvals, approvals with cuts, or refusals for screening.

Content deemed excessively violent, sexually explicit, critical of the authorities or Islam, or portraying same sex relationships, is often cut or censored.

Pixar's "Lightyear", "The Wolf of Wall Street" and Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" are among high-profile Western movies that have been barred from cinemas.

The director of Malaysia's award-winning "Tiger Stripes", a horror film exploring cultural taboos around female puberty, disowned the production's local release after it was screened last year with extensive cuts.

"Creative licences and creativity in filmmaking cannot override the truth of Islam and the essence of faith," Zabidi Mohamed, who describes himself as a "sharia-compliant scriptwriter and film activist", said in a Facebook post last year around the time "Mentega Terbang" was pulled.

He had criticised the film as "blasphemous to Islam."

Khairi, who declined to comment directly on the case against him, said Malaysian films risked losing interest from domestic and global investors due to the possibility of conservative backlash or heavy government censorship.

SELF-REGULATION

Strict regulations have resulted in self-censorship, where only "safe and stagnant" films are submitted to ensure approval, some filmmakers say.

Some filmmakers have turned to private funding or limit screenings to festivals abroad or online platforms.

But such options often result in returns too minimal to satisfy investors, said film director Amir Muhammad, a producer on 2023's crowd-funded "Pendatang". "Pendatang", which tackles ethnic tensions in Malaysia, aired on YouTube last year.

Brenda Danker, co-founder of Malaysia-based Freedom Film Network, said the industry should be allowed to self-regulate through a system that focuses on content classifications rather than censorship.

This will help "grow the creative economy, protect minors while maintaining the freedom of choice of adults", she added.