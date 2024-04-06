Colin Farrell embodies film noir detective in 'Sugar'

Film noir is back, with a lot of color, starring Colin Farrell in "Sugar," a new Apple+ series set in contemporary Los Angeles.

The role of a private detective battling inner demons as he tracks down a Hollywood producer's missing granddaughter is a dream come true for the Golden Globe Award winner for best actor in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

"I do love film noir, and I have had a love for it that pre-dates this show, so there were certain tropes that I was well aware of," Farrell said in an interview.