Vecna strikes back: ‘Stranger Things 5’ trailer hints at ultimate clash

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Stranger Things Season 5, setting the stage for the much-awaited final battle between Eleven and Vecna as the sci-fi saga nears its end.

The trailer, released on Thursday, offers a glimpse of Hawkins in chaos, reeling from the aftermath of the rifts that have torn through the town.

The city is under military lockdown as authorities hunt for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Vecna remains missing -- but, as the synopsis warns, “as the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread.”

Packed with high-octane moments, the trailer shows Eleven using her powers to leap over fences and face monstrous threats from the Upside Down -- including the dreaded demogorgons.

A brief shot of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) wearing a Hellfire Club T-shirt hints at Eddie Munson’s lingering influence after his heroic death in Season 4.

The final moments tease an emotional confrontation as Vecna commands Will (Noah Schnapp) to “help him one last time,” suggesting their connection will come full circle.

According to The Economic Times, Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on Nov 27, 2025, followed by Volume 2 on Dec 26, 2025, and the finale on Jan 1, 2026.

The report said the final episode will also screen in select theatres across the United States and Canada, giving audiences the chance to experience the conclusion on the big screen.

Netflix said more than 350 theatres will participate in the rollout, with screenings beginning on Dec 31, 2025, at 5pm PT, coinciding with the global premiere.

Fans will be able to relive the final episode again on New Year’s Day.

The report said the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, expressed their excitement, calling the theatrical release “a long-time dream” and thanking Netflix executives Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria for making it possible.

Details about ticket sales and participating theatres are expected later this year.

The Economic Times added that a deal between Netflix and AMC Theatres enabled the theatrical rollout, confirming earlier reports from Puck.

While international release plans have yet to be announced, the initiative marks Netflix’s first large-scale theatre screening for a series finale.

In the United Kingdom, O2 Priority has launched a contest offering fans early access to Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 1 at select Cineworld cinemas on Nov 24, 2025, three days before the global premiere.

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether the theatrical finale will extend to UK venues.