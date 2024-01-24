'Oppenheimer' to be shown in Japan, 8 months after 'Barbenheimer' outrage

Japanese audiences can watch the movie "Oppenheimer" in cinemas from Mar 29, distribution company Bitters End said on Wednesday, after the epic on the creator of the nuclear bomb was nominated for 13 categories at the Oscar Awards.

The release date is almost eight months after memes mixing visuals from the film "Barbie" with atomic blasts provoked anger from people in Japan - the only country hit by a nuclear bomb during war.

The outrage over the "Barbenheimer" memes prompted an apology from Barbie distributor Warner Brothers Japan, which said at the time they were "extremely deplorable".