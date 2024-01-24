    বাংলা

    'Oppenheimer' to be shown in Japan, 8 months after 'Barbenheimer' outrage

    Japanese audiences can watch the movie in cinemas from Mar 29, distribution company Bitters End says

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM

    Japanese audiences can watch the movie "Oppenheimer" in cinemas from Mar 29, distribution company Bitters End said on Wednesday, after the epic on the creator of the nuclear bomb was nominated for 13 categories at the Oscar Awards.

    The release date is almost eight months after memes mixing visuals from the film "Barbie" with atomic blasts provoked anger from people in Japan - the only country hit by a nuclear bomb during war.

    The outrage over the "Barbenheimer" memes prompted an apology from Barbie distributor Warner Brothers Japan, which said at the time they were "extremely deplorable".

    A spokesperson for Bitters End declined to comment on the release date or say why it took over half a year for "Oppenheimer" to be screened in Japan.

    "We decided to release this film in Japan after much debate and deliberation, as the themes covered in this film are ones that hold a very significant and special meaning for us as Japanese people," Bitters End said in December, according to local media, when it said Oppenheimer would be released in Japan sometime in 2024.

    The United States dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6 1945 during World War Two, killing thousands instantly and about 140,000 by the end of the year. The US dropped another bomb on Nagasaki three days later, which killed more than 73,000 people. Japan surrendered on Aug 15.

    RELATED STORIES
    Oppenheimer' leads BAFTA film award nominations with 13 nods. Cast members Trond Fausa Aurvag, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Jason Clarke, and Director Christopher Nolan pose during a photocall before the premiere of the film "Oppenheimer" at the Grand Rex in Paris, France, Jul 11, 2023. REUTERS
    'Oppenheimer' leads BAFTA Film Awards nominations
    The historical drama leads nominations for the BAFTAs which will be handed out at a ceremony next month with 13 nods
    Polling agents’ signatures taken on result sheets at Dhaka-14 centre ‘before end of voting’
    Polling agents’ signatures ‘taken before end of voting’ 
    The agents sign the result sheets if they have no objection after the end of voting. Taking their signatures beforehand may create opportunities for rigging 
    The Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) No. 7 reactor is seen at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Kashiwazaki, Japan May 9, 2009.
    World's biggest nuclear plant in Japan to resume path towards restart
    With capacity of 8,212 megawatts (MW), the plant has been offline since around 2011
    Cast members Trond Fausa Aurvag, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Jason Clarke, Director Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas, and Producer Charles Roven pose during a photocall before the premiere of the film "Oppenheimer" at the Grand Rex in Paris, France, July 11, 2023.
    'Oppenheimer' to screen in Japan next year after nuclear controversy
    The Christopher Nolan-directed biopic about atomic bomb pioneer J. Robert Oppenheimer has grossed over $950 million globally since its July opening

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps