Bangladeshi crowd-funded film 'Adim' wins Moscow International Film Festival award

Bangladeshi filmmaker Juboraj Shamim's movie ‘Adim’ has won the NETPAC Jury Award at the Moscow International Film Festival.
“It feels as if I'm in a daze. The entire thing feels like a fantasy,” said Shamim about the experience while talking to bdnews24.com over the phone after winning the award on Friday.
He dedicated this achievement to his father Shahjahan Bhuiyan.
Shamim and the film’s executive producer Mohammad Nuruzzaman attended the film event.
‘Adim's world premiere show was screened at the 44th MIFF on Aug 30 in Moscow.
Shamim said at a press conference the award has raised his confidence ‘a lot’.
“Journalists watched the movie and participated in a question-answer session with us. We had a long discussion. I want to share one of their thoughts. They said they felt they were living a happy life after watching the movie.”
The film portrays the struggles of slum dwellers and also stars people living in a slum in Dhaka.
Shamim approached the common people to make the full-length movie and raised the entire fund for production cost by selling shares at Tk 5,000 per unit.
The casts includes Badshah, Dulal, Shohagi, and Sadek, all known by a single name.
The film is produced under the banner of Shamim’s production house, Roshayon, and has Cinemakar and Lotus Films as co-producers. Amir Hamza was the cinematographer and Sujon Mahmud headed the sound and colour units.
“There are no professional actors and actresses in this film. Everyone played their own roles,“ Shamim said.
The producer lived in a Tongi slum for seven months to make the film. There he trained slum dwellers for acting in the film.
Shamim faced many adversities during his stay there. Police once arrested him as a suspected drug addict. At times, local drug dealers threatened him, assuming he was a journalist.
‘Adim’ is scheduled to have its Italian premiere at Religion Today Film Festival on Sept 18.
The director could not confirm when the movie will be screened in Bangladesh.
“One has to be a member of the Bangladesh Film Directors Association to release a movie in the country. It requires a censor certificate.
“Becoming a member of the association is a difficult long process for an independent filmmaker like me. If everything goes well, I want to release the movie at the end of this year or early next year.”
He will release the movie on the OTT platform if he faces any hindrance to releasing it in cinema halls, Shamim said.