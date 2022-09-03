Bangladeshi crowd-funded film 'Adim' wins Moscow International Film Festival award

Bangladeshi filmmaker Juboraj Shamim's movie ‘Adim’ has won the NETPAC Jury Award at the Moscow International Film Festival.

“It feels as if I'm in a daze. The entire thing feels like a fantasy,” said Shamim about the experience while talking to bdnews24.com over the phone after winning the award on Friday.

He dedicated this achievement to his father Shahjahan Bhuiyan.

Shamim and the film’s executive producer Mohammad Nuruzzaman attended the film event.

‘Adim's world premiere show was screened at the 44th MIFF on Aug 30 in Moscow.

Shamim said at a press conference the award has raised his confidence ‘a lot’.