Gwyneth Paltrow's next step in wellness journey: finding calm

Actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has felt the intense glare of the Hollywood spotlight from a young age. And by her own admission, Paltrow tends to worry - a lot.

"I get stressed out quite easily, so I have to work a lot to stay calm," she said in an interview.

"Being in the public eye is like an extra layer of stress that luckily most people don't have to experience because it can be very wearing, but I think I've had a lot of maturity and development around not really engaging with those projections."

Paltrow's latest collaboration with meditation app Moments of Space is part of that self-love journey, the 51-year-old said.