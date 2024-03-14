    বাংলা

    Gwyneth Paltrow's next step in wellness journey: finding calm

    The actor’s latest collaboration with meditation app Moments of Space is part of that self-love journey, the 51-year-old says

    Rollo RossReuters
    Published : 14 March 2024, 09:26 AM
    Updated : 14 March 2024, 09:26 AM

    Actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has felt the intense glare of the Hollywood spotlight from a young age. And by her own admission, Paltrow tends to worry - a lot.

    "I get stressed out quite easily, so I have to work a lot to stay calm," she said in an interview.

    "Being in the public eye is like an extra layer of stress that luckily most people don't have to experience because it can be very wearing, but I think I've had a lot of maturity and development around not really engaging with those projections."

    Paltrow's latest collaboration with meditation app Moments of Space is part of that self-love journey, the 51-year-old said.

    "At this point in my life I really know who I am. I'm friends with myself and I don't spend any time thinking about what other people think about me because I don't find it beneficial. So, anything I can do to kind of strengthen my relationship with myself is really valuable to me."

    The artificial intelligence-powered app focuses on an eyes-open approach to meditation, allowing users to engage with the world while meditating.

    Paltrow, who runs the lifestyle and wellness company Goop, was drawn to the project because she felt it was missing from her brand.

    "I suppose what I really liked about it was I never knew that there was such a thing as eyes-open meditation," she said. "I knew that when I took a walk through the woods by myself, I felt I could go into a kind of meditative state but I didn't know that there was an actual practice you could do along with it."

    "I'm doing it right now and I'm still able to formulate thoughts and talk to you but I'm able to sort of tap into this reservoir of calm," she said, demonstrating the practice during the interview.

    Paltrow has not acted in nearly four years. Is she on a hiatus or has she retired from Hollywood?

    "I definitely could not pursue it right now, my day job is just way too all-encompassing," she said.

    "I couldn't, not with my job here at the company, but I think I've learned at this point to never say never."

    RELATED STORIES
    he logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US, August 3, 2021.
    Citigroup to lay off 286 employees in New York, filing shows
    Three separate notices dated earlier this week showed the layoffs would impact 239 employees from its primary banking subsidiary 44 from its broker-dealer unit and three from its technology arm
    The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
    Apple rolls out iMessage upgrade to withstand decryption by quantum computers
    Apple’s blog says PQ3 uses a new and overlapping series of technical safeguards aimed at closing that window of opportunity
    Signage for the Nintendo Switch is seen in Manhattan, New York, US, Dec 7, 2021. REUTERS
    Nintendo shares slide
    The Kyoto-based gaming firm is widely expected to be planning to launch a new device to succeed its aging Switch console
    Model Irina Shayk presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2024 collection as Anna Wintour, Demi Moore, Diane Kruger and Becky G attend the show during New York Fashion Week, in New York City, U.S., February 12, 2024.
    Power blooms in Carolina Herrera's show at New York Fashion Week
    The collection was filled with streamlined silhouettes that were both precise and clean, speaking to the clarity and focus of the modern woman

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman