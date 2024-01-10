SAG Awards: Who are the nominees for pre-Oscars honors?

For "Oppenheimer," Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt were nominated for their supporting roles. The other nods for "Barbie" came for supporting actor Ryan Gosling, who played Ken, and for the movie's stunt performers.

"Succession," about a cutthroat media mogul and his family, led TV categories with five nominations, including best drama series cast. "Ted Lasso," "The Bear" and "The Last of Us" each received four nods.

For its final season, "Succession" won the Golden Globe for best TV drama, while season two of restaurant dramedy "The Bear" prevailed in the TV comedy series category.

Winners of the SAG awards will be handed out at a red-carpet ceremony held in Los Angeles on Feb 24 and streamed live on Netflix.

At the event, SAG will award a lifetime achievement honor to singer, actor and director Barbra Streisand, the star of "Funny Girl," "A Star is Born" and other classic films.