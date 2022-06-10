K-pop's BTS to release new album ‘Proof’ on Friday
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2022 11:20 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 11:20 AM BdST
South Korean boy band BTS are set to release their new album "Proof" on Friday in a highly anticipated return to the music scene as they celebrate the ninth anniversary of their debut this month.
The album will be released at 1 pm (0400 GMT). A teaser track, "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)", has had more than 17.8 million views on YouTube in less than two days.
The seven-member group last year became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. Last week, they met US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.
The band made their debut on Jun 13, 2013, and have since then spearheaded a global K-pop craze with lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youngsters.
But their fan base extends into older demographics, tying their spending power to an internet-savvy generation that harnesses the power of social media.
Last November, BTS took to the stage for the first since the coronavirus pandemic began, with a concert in Los Angeles. In March, BTS returned to their home country with three concerts in Seoul.
- Britney Spears to wed Sam Asghari
- Depp lawyer fast-tracked to partner after trial win
- Fan turns superhero in 'Ms Marvel' comic spin-off
- Kevin Spacey must face sexual abuse lawsuit in NY
- Shakira and Pique are to separate
- After ugly trial, can Depp or Heard stage a second act?
- US jury rules Heard defamed Depp
- No verdict yet in Depp, Heard cases
- Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change
- Pop superstar Britney Spears to wed Sam Asghari on Thursday
- Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win
- Fan turns superhero in 'Ms Marvel' comic spin-off
- Kevin Spacey must face sexual abuse accuser's lawsuit in New York
- Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Are you sending your child to an English medium school? Show your tax return proof
- Bangladesh to lift income tax return exemption for NRBs, digital service providers
- Smokers to pay more for lighting up as Bangladesh bumps up prices
- Bangladesh plans to make divorce costlier
- Kamal flags six major challenges facing Bangladesh economy in FY 2022-23
- Bangladesh offers amnesty to bring undeclared offshore assets back to economy
- FY23 budget: products to pay more and less for
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end