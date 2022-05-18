Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelensky appeal to world cinema
>> Reuters
Published: 18 May 2022 10:24 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2022 10:26 AM BdST
The Cannes Film Festival opened up Tuesday with crowded red carpet arrivals, a star-studded ceremony and a call from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for the world of cinema to speak out against the war.
"We need a new (Charlie) Chaplin to prove that today cinema is not silent," said Zelensky, referring to Charlie Chaplin's satire of Adolf Hitler at the outset of World War Two in 1939.
"We must be victorious. We need cinema to guarantee this ending, that each time it will be on the side of freedom," said the Ukraine leader through a live video link from Kyiv during the opening ceremony, marking a sombre note in the otherwise festive proceedings.
Event organisers had rolled out the red
carpet earlier in the day, as cinema stars, festival goers and oglers gathered
for the 75th anniversary event, bringing buzz and glamour back to the French
Riviera resort, as well as discussions about the role of cinema during times of
conflict.
The festival kicked off with the screening of zombie film "Final Cut," by Michel Hazanavicius, who was joined by cast members Berenice Bejo and Romain Duris on the red carpet.
In the opening ceremony, festival president Pierre Lescure handed Forest Whitaker an Honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement, prompting a standing ovation.
"An honorary Palme to the artist, the filmmaker, the UNESCO ambassador, simply, a citizen of the world," said Lescure.
The actor's production company is showing "For the Sake of Peace", a documentary on the war in South Sudan.
The world's biggest film festival runs from May 17-28 and will include screenings of Hollywood titles including Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" and Baz Luhrmann's musical drama "Elvis."
- Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelensky appeal to world cinema
- Depp lawyers question Heard about knife, love notes
- Heard recounts unravelling of marriage to Depp
- Cannes Festival kicks into full swing
- Heard testifies Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
- ‘SNL’ takes on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
- Ukraine wins Eurovision song contest
- US comedians wonder - can people still take a joke?
- Depp lawyers question Heard about knife, love notes in defamation case
- Amber Heard recounts unravelling of marriage to Johnny Depp
- Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary
- Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
- Johnny Depp defamation trial resumes with ex-wife Heard on stand
- 'SNL’ takes on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Dollar surges past Tk 100, but still ‘hard to find’
- Azovstal siege ends as hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrender
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque
- PM Hasina urges restraint amid surging commodity prices in global markets: Mannan
- ‘It’s not like exchanging Christmas cards’: envoy says India will follow legal process for PK Halder extradition
- North South University is ordered to sell luxury cars for research spending