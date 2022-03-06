Judge suspends HC ruling that Zayed Khan is general secretary of Film Artists Association
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2022 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 09:55 PM BdST
The Supreme Court’s chamber judge has suspended a High Court ruling that actor Zayed Khan is the rightful general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association.
Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the stay order on Sunday after hearing an appeal filed by Zayed’s rival candidate actress Nipun Akter.
The judge referred the case to the regular Appellate Division bench for hearing on Apr 4.
Mostafizur Rahman Khan, a lawyer for Nipun, said they filed a petition seeking the temporary stop the effective of the ruling until they get a certified copy of the High Court order.
The High Court ruling sparked tension at the Film Development Corporation or FDC. Police were deployed at the film city after Wednesday evening and it eased nerves.
On Wednesday, the court ruled that Zayed was rightfully elected as the general secretary of BFAA, overturning a decision by the election appeals board.
Zayed went to the FDC that evening and later to the BFAA office. Nipun, who sat at the office of general secretary for the past month, was also at the FDC but could not be seen around the office.
Zayed’s supporters welcomed him with flowers while his opponents shouted slogans against him.
He then got into an argument with Mohammad Hossain, a member of the association’s election appeals board. The police arrived in the evening. Zayed and his followers were later seen at BFAA office around 9pm.
On Jan 28, Ilias Kanchan was elected as president in the BFAA election. The candidate from Nipun’s group defeated Misha Sawdagar, who stood in the election from Zayed’s panel.
But Nipun got 13 votes fewer than Zayed in the ballot. The results were confirmed in a recount. Later, she filed an appeal claiming Zayed bought off votes during the poll, demanding a new vote and threatening to sue Zayed.
The appeals board annulled Zayed’s candidacy claiming it had found evidence supporting the vote-buying allegations and, subsequently, Nipun took the office after a swearing-in.
Zayed moved the High Court against the board and it froze the decision of cancelling his candidacy. Before the order restoring Zayed’s victory, it issued a rule asking why the board’s decision will not be declared unlawful.
