18 film organisations 'boycott' actor Zayed Khan
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2022 11:42 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2022 11:42 PM BdST
Eighteen organisations related to the film industry have said that they will not work with actor Zayed Khan, who was recently elected general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association amid much controversy.
The decision was taken during a meeting at the Film Development Corporation (FDC) on Saturday, said Sohanur Rahman Sohan, convener of the 18 organisations and president of the Bangladesh Film Directors Association (BFDA).
"Members of other organisations were not allowed to take part in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association (BFAA) election, which is reprehensible. We have evidence that Zayed Khan is responsible for this. That's why we have collectively decided to boycott him,” he said.
According to a statement from the organisations, they will not work on any film with Zayed until further notice. It comes a day after the actor was sworn in as general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association for the third time.
Zayed was not available for comment on the issue.
The organisations had also boycotted Zayed a year and a half ago for his alleged involvement in activities that were against the interests of the film industry. It was later lifted, allowing Zayed to shoot a few films in the meantime.
Zayed made his silver screen debut in 2008 in Mohammed Hannan's 'Bhalobasha Bhalobasha'.
Although he has acted in several films, including 'Nagarmastan', 'Dabang', 'Rickshawalar Prem', 'Kajer Manush', the actor was not able to carve out a successful career.
The Pirojpur native then turned to production, with ‘Antar Jala’ being the first film to be released under the banner of his production house Z K Movies in 2017.
