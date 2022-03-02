High Court rules in favour of actor Zayed Khan in dispute over BFFA election
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2022 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2022 03:42 PM BdST
The High Court has declared actor Zayed Khan as the "rightfully elected" general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes Association after his main rival for the post, actress Nipun Akter, challenged the legitimacy of his election win.
The court on Wednesday also ruled that the decision of the BFFA's Electoral Appellate Board to cancel Khan's candidacy and declare Nipun as general secretary was "illegal".
The bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the verdict on Wednesday.
The legal battle, however, is not over yet as Nipun's lawyer Barrister Mostafizur Rahman said she would challenge the High Court's decision.
But Khan’s legal counsel Ahsanul Karim said they are content with the verdict, which paves the way for him to assume his duties as general secretary.
On Jan 29, Ilias Kanchan won the president’s post and Zayed Khan the general secretary post in the BFAA election. Nipun, who was defeated, fought the decision.
Following her complaint, Sohanur Rahman Sohan, the chairman of the appeals board of the organisation, investigated allegations of vote-buying, declared them to be true, cancelled Zayed’s candidacy, and announced Nipun as the winner.
As Zayed’s candidacy was scrapped, the runner-up in the race was declared the winner, he said.
