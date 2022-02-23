Filmstar Leonardo DiCaprio invests in French champagne brand Telmont
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Feb 2022 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 02:05 PM BdST
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has bought an equity stake in French champagne house Telmont, its majority owner Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA said on Wednesday, as luxury brands strike partnership deals with celebrities to broaden their appeal.
"From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor," DiCaprio said in a statement.
In February 2021, LVMH's LVMH.PA Moet Hennessy bought a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand.
The Telmont champagne house was founded in 1912 and French drinks company Remy Cointreau, whose rivals include Pernod Ricard PERP.PA and Diageo DGE.L, bought a majority stake in it in October 2020.
Historic luxury brands around the world have struck partnership deals with celebrities in their bid to lure younger customers, with Jay-Z's pop star wife Beyonce already involved in the Ivy Park sportswear brand.
DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's most famed actors, winning an Oscar in 2016 for his role in movie "The Revenant", while his other hit films have included "Titanic" and "The Wolf of Wall Street".
