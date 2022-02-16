Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

He was 69.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Bappi Lahiri is known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

The singer's last appearance on the screen was with Salman Khan on reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was promoting his grandson Swastik's new song ‘Baccha Party'.

In April last year, the singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He recovered after a few days.