Chamber judge issues ‘status quo’ order on BFAA general secretary post

An Appellate Division judge has issued a ‘status quo’ order on the post of general secretary in the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association election, restraining both Zayed Khan and his rival Nipun Akter.

The latest order effectively halted a stay order issued earlier by the High Court on the decision to scrap Zayed’s candidacy.

“Today is Feb 9. No one can hold the post of general secretary before that date [Feb 13],” said the judge.

Justice Obaidul Hassan of the Chamber Court issued the status quo order on Wednesday to keep the general secretary post vacant until Sunday, when a full Appellate Division bench will hear Nipun’s appeal against the stay order.

Lawyers Ahsanul Karim and Nahid Sultana Juthi represented Zayed Khan, while Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud and Barrister Mostafizur Rahman represented actress Nipun Akter.

On Monday, the High Court issued a stay on the BFAA’s decision to scrap the candidacy of Zayed Khan in the race for the general secretary’s post at the organisation over allegations of vote-buying. The decision had also led to Nipun Akter, the runner-up in the election, being declared the winner.

The High Court had also ordered the authorities not to block Zayed from performing his duties as general secretary.

It also issued a rule asking why the board’s decision to cancel Khan’s candidacy should not be declared illegal. The board and concerned authorities from the Department of Social Welfare were asked to respond to the rule.

Zayed Khan said he received ‘justice’ through the High Court order. "I would like to thank the court. I won a free and fair election. All of Nipun's complaints were concocted."

Actress Nipun Akter appealed against the High Court order on Tuesday.

On Jan 29, Ilias Kanchan won the president’s post and Zayed Khan the general secretary post in the BFAA election. Nipun, who was defeated, fought the decision.

Following her complaint, Sohanur Rahman Sohan, the chairman of the appeals board of the organisation, investigated allegations of vote-buying, declared them to be true, cancelled Zayed’s candidacy, and announced Nipun as the winner.

As Zayed’s candidacy was scrapped, the runner-up in the race was declared the winner, he said.