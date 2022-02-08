Nipun files appeal against HC stay on cancellation of actor Zayed Khan’s candidacy

The appeal was filed on Tuesday at the Appellate Division, said Nipun’s lawyer Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan.

“The matter may be heard by the chamber judge today,” he said.

The bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the stay order on Monday after the initial hearing of a petition filed by Zayed Khan.

It also ordered the authorities not to block Zayed from performing his duties as general secretary.

The High Court also issued a rule asking why the board’s decision to cancel Khan’s candidacy should not be declared illegal. The board and concerned authorities from the Department of Social Welfare have been asked to respond to the rule.

Zayed Khan said he received ‘justice’ through the High Court order.

“I would like to thank the court. I won a free and fair election. All of Nipun’s complaints were concocted.”

Nipun’s lawyer had said on Monday that she would appeal the decision.

On Jan 29, Ilias Kanchan won the president’s post and Zayed Khan the general secretary post in the BFAA election. Nipun, who was defeated, fought the decision.

Following her complaint, Sohanur Rahman Sohan, the chairman of the appeals board, cancelled Zayed’s candidacy after finding proof of vote-buying and announced Nipun as the winner.