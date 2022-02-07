Coke Studio arrives in Bangladesh to regale music lovers

The Bangladesh edition of Coke Studio will bring together diverse artists of different genres to give music lovers across the country an opportunity to enjoy Coke Studio’s fusion music, a statement read on Monday.

The launch of this musical platform was held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the presence of Coca-Cola fans and guests from the government, media, and renowned artists from the industry.

At the launch, the Coke Studio Bangla Season 1 theme song ‘Ekla cholo re’ was released. It song was sung by Arnob, Bappa Majumdar, Samina Chowdhury, Mumtaz, Kona, Pantho Kanai, Rituraj, Masha, Mizan Nandita, Rubayat, Boga Taleb, Animes Roy, and Sheikh Ishtiaq.

The press release added that the contents will be available on Coca-Cola Bangladesh’s official Facebook page, Youtube Channel and Spotify.

Season 1 of the programme has launched with popular and all-time favourite songs, featuring a star-studded line-up of Bangladeshi legendary musicians such as Momtaz Begum, Bappa, Pantha, Dilshad Nahar Kona, Samina, Mizan along with new promising singers from the industry.

To ensure that the audience gets the most enjoyable music experience, popular singer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob has joined the studio as music producer.

At the event, Khalid said, “We are a music-loving nation. From 1952’s Language Movement to the Liberation War, music has been an important part of our major milestones and historical movements.

“Bringing Coke Studio Bangla for Bangla-speaking people from around the globe during the month of International Mother Language Day is a wonderful gesture by Coca-Cola Bangladesh.”

The opening season will be aired in mid-February and will primarily feature 10 songs while a few other tracks will be launched to celebrate the occasion.

Palak said, “We are working tirelessly to achieve our dream of Digital Bangladesh and the impact of digital infrastructure is evident in every sector, including entertainment. The launch of Coke Studio Bangla on digital platforms is a testament to how our people are consuming and engaging with contents online.”

Rest of the media statement is as follows:

The inaugural season is a cumulation of the magic that exists in the musical world of Bangladesh. The 10 songs of the first season has been composed to reflect the rich musical heritage of the country.

It includes the music that can be found among the locals, to the music heard in the hilly terrains and beyond. The special musical fusion that has been created is bound to spellbind the audience into a musical trance.

Producer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob said, “Coke Studio is the embodiment of cultural fusion and soothing mixture of diverse melodies. And being able to join the platform as a music producer is a matter of great pride for me. I believe that our audience will enjoy the unique creations of “Coke Studio Bangla”.”

Ta Duy Tung, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh, said, “We want to create real magic in Bangladesh and make life interesting with wonderful moments for everyone.

“As we celebrate our 60th year of Coca-Cola in Bangladesh, it’s our pleasure to bring “Coke Studio Bangla” for the first time to our extraordinary and culturally rich country. Like our products, we believe it will be able to refresh the thirst for all music lovers.”