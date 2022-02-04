Netflix reveals its 2022 film lineup

Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez and Charlize Theron will be in movies released weekly on the streaming service. The filmmakers behind “Avengers: Endgame” will unveil “The Gray Man,” their first big-budget film since leaving the Marvel universe, while Tyler Perry will release two films on Netflix, including one featuring his beloved character Madea.

The list, announced Thursday, is a display of what Netflix gets from the $17 billion it spends annually on original content. It is a crucial time for the company, which has reduced its growth forecast but is still betting that it can increase its subscriber base of 222 million over the next year.

Netflix announced 61 English-language live-action films. They include “Spiderhead,” starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, and the Kenya Barris-directed comedy “You People,” starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. There will also be five animated features, including Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited take on “Pinocchio,” and “Wendell & Wild,” a cartoon about two demon brothers written by Jordan Peele and Henry Selick (“Coraline”) and voiced by Peele and his sketch-comedy partner, Keegan-Michael Key. The company will release three anime films (a first for the company) and 17 live-action movies in languages other than English.

Netflix unveiled the list just days before Tuesday’s announcement of the Academy Award nominations, which are expected to be dominated by movies that debuted on streaming services. Netflix films like “The Power of the Dog,” “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and “Don’t Look Up” all figure to be major contenders.

Among the other films coming from Netflix are “Blonde,” with Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, which director Andrew Dominik (“Killing Them Softly”) has been trying to make since 2010, and an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel “White Noise,” directed by Noah Baumbach.

Other prominent releases include “The Adam Project,” starring Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy (“Night at the Museum”), and two family films: “Slumberland,” from Francis Lawrence, director of a few films in the “Hunger Games” franchise, and “The School for Good and Evil,” starring Theron and Kerry Washington.

