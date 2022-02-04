Netflix reveals its 2022 film lineup
Nicole Sperling, The New York Times
Published: 04 Feb 2022 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2022 04:09 PM BdST
At a time when the future of theatergoing remains very much in question, Netflix revealed a film lineup for 2022 that is again chock-full of A-list stars and directors, giving viewers plenty of reasons to watch movies at home.
Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez and Charlize Theron will be in movies released weekly on the streaming service. The filmmakers behind “Avengers: Endgame” will unveil “The Gray Man,” their first big-budget film since leaving the Marvel universe, while Tyler Perry will release two films on Netflix, including one featuring his beloved character Madea.
The list, announced Thursday, is a display of what Netflix gets from the $17 billion it spends annually on original content. It is a crucial time for the company, which has reduced its growth forecast but is still betting that it can increase its subscriber base of 222 million over the next year.
Netflix announced 61 English-language live-action films. They include “Spiderhead,” starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, and the Kenya Barris-directed comedy “You People,” starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. There will also be five animated features, including Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited take on “Pinocchio,” and “Wendell & Wild,” a cartoon about two demon brothers written by Jordan Peele and Henry Selick (“Coraline”) and voiced by Peele and his sketch-comedy partner, Keegan-Michael Key. The company will release three anime films (a first for the company) and 17 live-action movies in languages other than English.
Netflix unveiled the list just days before Tuesday’s announcement of the Academy Award nominations, which are expected to be dominated by movies that debuted on streaming services. Netflix films like “The Power of the Dog,” “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and “Don’t Look Up” all figure to be major contenders.
Among the other films coming from Netflix are “Blonde,” with Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, which director Andrew Dominik (“Killing Them Softly”) has been trying to make since 2010, and an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel “White Noise,” directed by Noah Baumbach.
Other prominent releases include “The Adam Project,” starring Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy (“Night at the Museum”), and two family films: “Slumberland,” from Francis Lawrence, director of a few films in the “Hunger Games” franchise, and “The School for Good and Evil,” starring Theron and Kerry Washington.
©2022 The New York Times Company
- Science fiction epic 'Dune' leads BAFTA nominations
- Our predictions for the Oscar nominations
- 4 charged in Michael K Williams overdose death
- Lionel Richie cancels European tour
- No testimony on first day of Pori Moni drug case
- A dollhouse you could call home
- Chris Brown sued for raping woman
- Cardi B awarded $1.25m in libel lawsuit against gossip blogger
- Netflix reveals its 2022 film lineup
- Science fiction epic 'Dune' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods
- Who will be nominated for the Oscars? Here are our projections
- Four men charged in actor Michael K. Williams's overdose death, US prosecutor says
- Lionel Richie cancels European tour shows due to COVID
- No testimony on first day of Pori Moni drug trial
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz
- Bangladesh court orders removal of online video, photos showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law
- Justice Nazmul Ahasan, who was poised to become an Appellate Division judge, dies from COVID complications
- ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, US says
- Seven Evaly transports to be auctioned
- Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak
- 6 reasons Meta is in trouble
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21