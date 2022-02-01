No testimony on first day of Pori Moni drug trial

The court of Judge Nazrul Islam was scheduled to hear the testimony of Pori Moni and the two other defendants in the case – Ashraful Islam Dipu and Md Kabir Howlader– on Tuesday. But none of them appeared in court to record their accounts.

“Pori Moni could not appear in court due to her illness. She has been hospitalised with fever, cold and respiratory trouble since Jan 27,” her lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi said, seeking more time for recording her testimony.

The court granted more time and set Mar 27 for the next hearing in the case, said State Counsel Mahbubul Hasan.

On Jan 5, the court indicted Pori Moni and two others on charges of keeping banned alcohol and drugs at her home.

Pori Moni was arrested on Aug 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion raided her Banani home. RAB’s seizure list showed alcohol and LSD was recovered from her house. The next day, she was named in a narcotics case.