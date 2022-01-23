Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
Published: 23 Jan 2022 03:40 PM BdST
Updated: 23 Jan 2022 03:40 PM BdST
Three months ago, actors Pori Moni and Sariful Razz married at a private ceremony out of the public eye. But now the couple have held a formal celebration of their union with their friends, family and co-workers. Directors Giasuddin Selim and Chayanika Chowdhury have published photos of the event on their Facebook pages.
Pori Moni and Sariful Razz were quietly married on Oct 17, but the two held a brilliant wedding reception at their Banani home on Saturday to celebrate their union with friends and family.
“The two of them married quietly,” director Giasuddin Selim told bdnews24.com. “Not even their family knew. But the two families got together and now they’re having a more formal event. They had the gaye holud and now they’re having the wedding.”
The ceremony was attended by a number of notable figures in the film industry including director Redoan Rony, director Giasuddin Selim, director Chayanika Chowdhury and actor DA Tayeb.
Three months ago, the happy couple did not have a chance to celebrate with a gaye holud or wedding. But now the two can pose for the cameras at a resplendent ceremony.
Shariful Razz had previously told bdnews24.com that the two would hold a large event to formally celebrate their marriage after everything had settled.
Social media was humming with speculation on Jan 10 when Pori Moni posted a photo with Razz on her Facebook account, suggesting the two were expecting a child. The post was soon followed by a confirmation of the pregnancy and the announcement the couple had married in October.