Actress Shimu's dismembered body found, husband and his friend arrested
Senior Correspondent and Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2022 11:04 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 11:04 AM BdST
Police have arrested Shakhawat Ali Nobel, the husband of film actress Raima Islam Shimu. and his friend ‘Farhad’ over her murder.
They were arrested from Dhaka’s Kalabagan and police have found some evidence of the killing, said Dhaka District Police Superintendent Maruf Hossain Sarder.
Shimu’s dismembered body was found in gunny sacks near Hazratpur Bridge in the Aliyapur area of Keraniganj on Monday after locals reported the matter to police.
Her brother Shahidul Islam identified the body at the Mitford Hospital morgue on Monday, said Abu Salam Mia, chief of Keraniganj Model Police Station.
The actress left home on Sunday morning saying she was going to a film shoot in Mawa and never came back. Her husband filed a general diary over the incident.
Six people were named in the case filed over Shimu’s murder, said her brother Shahidul Islam Khokon. Nobel and Farhad were named as the prime suspects. Their driver has been named in the case as well and police found blood in the back seat of the car.
Actor Zayed Khan accompanied Khokon to the police station. Many film industry insiders said Shimu had a conflict going on with Zayed Khan over membership in the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association.
Khan, however, brushed aside the allegation, saying he had never spoken to Shimu, even over the phone, in the last two years. These were all conspiracies against him, he said.
Shimu's film debut came in Kazi Hayat’s ‘Bartaman’ in 1998. She has since worked on as many as 25 films with noted film directors including Delwar Jahan Jhantu, Chashi Nazrul Islam, and Sharifuddin Khan Dipu.
She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.
- Police arrest two over murder of actress Shimu
- Netflix raises subscription prices in US, Canada
- Alec Baldwin hands over phone for ‘Rust’ shooting probe
- 'Spider-Man' helps Cineworld box office sales climb
- Finding joy through art at the end of the world in ‘Station Eleven’
- 'House of Gucci' and Lady Gaga land SAG award nominations
- What is ‘love bombing’?
- O Yeong-su wins S Korea's first Golden Globe
- Actress Shimu's dismembered body found, husband and his friend arrested
- Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in US, Canada
- Alec Baldwin turns over cellphone for 'Rust' shooting probe
- 'Spider-Man' helps Cineworld box office sales climb
- Finding joy through art at the end of the world in ‘Station Eleven’
- 'House of Gucci' and Lady Gaga land SAG award nominations
Most Read
- Bangladesh to stringently enforce health rules to control COVID amid omicron surge
- Bangladesh COVID cases surge by 6,676 in a day, another 10 die
- 69% of new COVID-19 cases are of the omicron variant in Dhaka: Health Minister Maleque
- Ivy visits Taimur with flowers, sweets after winning third term
- Taimur urges all not to contest any election under the Awami League government
- Who is king of Florida? Tensions rise between Trump and a former acolyte
- Narayanganj awaits results as city corporation vote ends without incident
- Supply chain woes could worsen as China imposes new COVID lockdowns
- Bangladesh approves draft of law to list wartime collaborators of Pakistan
- People over 50 will get booster doses, says Bangladesh’s health minister