Pori Moni to contest actors’ association election

The popular actress, who will represent the panel of Ilias Kanchan and Nipun Akter, submitted her nomination paper vying for the position of an executive member on Wednesday, according to Nipun.

Ilias Kanchan and Nipun are contending for the posts of president and general secretary in the polls, which will be held on Jan 28.

Pori Moni, who is expecting her first child, will go to the Film Development Corporation or FDC to cast her ballot.

Ilias and Nipun will contest against the panel of actors Misha Sawdagor and Zayed Khan, who served as president and general secretary in the previous term.

Misha and Zayed suspended Pori Moni’s membership following her arrest in the narcotics case, but later reinstated her position.

The final nominees’ list will be published on Jan 16.

Pirzada Shahidul Harun will act as the election commissioner, while BH Nishan and Bazlur Rashed Chowdhury will remain as members of the commission.

A native of Narail, Pori Moni came into the spotlight in 2015 and swiftly grew in popularity among fans, featuring as the female lead in at least 24 movies.

In June last year, she made waves after filing a case of attempted rape and murder against businessman Nasir U Mahmood. Nasir was later arrested in the case.

The actress was arrested on Aug 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion raided her home in Dhaka’s Banani. The following day, she was booked in a narcotics case.

The Criminal Investigation Department received permission from judges for three rounds of remand, totalling seven days, to interrogate Pori Moni over the case. After the remand terms expired on Aug 21, a judge ordered her into jail.

She received bail in the case on Aug 31 and was released from jail a day later, after nearly a month in detention.

Later on Oct 17, she tied the knot with Sariful Razz, also an actor.