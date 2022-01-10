Actors Pori Moni, Sariful Razz are expecting their first child

On Monday, social media was abuzz with speculation after Pori Moni posted a photo with 'Ice Cream' star Razz on her Facebook profile.

With the comments section restricted, the photo showed the actress in a wheelchair being pushed by Razz outside a hospital, bearing the caption, “Congratulations Pori. Thank you #Raaz.”

Asked if there was any truth in the reports about her pregnancy, Pori Moni replied: "Yes."

She now plans to take a one-year sabbatical from work.

Razz said the couple found out about the pregnancy during a doctor's visit on Monday. “It was confirmed today.”

The duo had tied the knot in a private ceremony in October last year, said Razz.

“We got married on Oct 17 in a family arrangement. We didn’t reveal the matter. We're planning to make it public through a ceremony after wrapping up our film shoots."

The two grew close while working on the film 'Gunin' in 2021 and soon struck up a blossoming romance.

Film director Giasuddin Selim said, “Pori Moni and Razz told me about their marriage a couple of days ago. I wish the best for them.”

Hailing from Narail, Pori Moni came into the spotlight in 2015 and swiftly grew in popularity among fans, featuring as the female lead in at least 24 movies.

In June last year, she made waves after filing a case of attempted rape and murder against businessman Nasir U Mahmood. Nasir was later arrested in the case.

The actress was arrested on Aug 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion raided her home in Dhaka’s Banani. The following day, she was booked in a narcotics case.

The Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, received permission from judges for three rounds of remand, totalling seven days, to interrogate Pori Moni over the case. After the remand terms expired on Aug 21, a judge ordered her into jail.

She received bail in the case on Aug 31 and was released from jail a day later, after nearly a month in detention. Her trial in the narcotics case is currently being held.

Video footage of Pori Moni celebrating her birthday with a police officer went viral on social media days before her arrest.