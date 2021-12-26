Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment

The ‘Dabangg’ star was rushed to Kamothe hospital in Mumbai and was shortly discharged after treatment, according to India Today.

Salman, whose birthday is on Monday, has returned to his farmhouse and is currently on rest.

The Panvel farmhouse is a vast area filled with vegetation and is home to several varieties of birds and animals, according to India Today.

"Salman was sitting and speaking to his friends when the incident [snake bite] happened. He felt a sudden sting in his arm and jerked around. That’s when his friend saw the snake. Panicking, they immediately called for help,” a source told India Today.

Salman was at the Kamothe hospital for 6-7 hours, the source said, adding that the snake was not venomous and Salman is doing fine.

“Salman has seen many snakes in and around this farm. He has always asked his caretakers to be extra careful. This was the first time was bitten,” the source said.

Salman will mark his birthday Monday at his farmhouse with close family members and a few friends, an insider revealed to India Today.

“He doesn’t plan to call too many people and wants to keep it very low-key. Usually, his guest list is extensive, given the friends he has in Bollywood. But in the last two years due to COVID-19, he’s kept it very small and plans to do the same this year. He won’t be inviting too many people and doesn’t want to take any chances when it comes to putting himself and others at risk.”