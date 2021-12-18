Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’

The director opened the shooting with Pori Moni at different locations around Dhaka on Friday.

“The shooting was scheduled in advance. I am lucky enough to have Pori Moni finally. She has joined the shoot after returning from the hospital,” Chayanika said.

Pori Moni recently fell ill while on her way to the hearing of a drugs case against her.

She also worked in Chayanika’s first feature film ‘Bishwoshundori’ in 2020. She has signed another web film, ‘Antorale’, with the director.

Chayanika had finalised Mahi for ‘Kagojer Bou’ in November. On Wednesday, the actress said on social media she would not be able to work in the film due to illness.

The cast of producer Mahbuba Shahreen’s ‘Kagojer Bou’ includes Mamnun Hasan Emon, DA Tayeb, Abul Hayat and Dilara Zaman.