Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2021 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2021 07:28 PM BdST
Actress Pori Moni has signed director Chayanika Chowdhury’s debut web film ‘Kagojer Bou’, replacing Mahiya Mahi.
The director opened the shooting with Pori Moni at different locations around Dhaka on Friday.
“The shooting was scheduled in advance. I am lucky enough to have Pori Moni finally. She has joined the shoot after returning from the hospital,” Chayanika said.
She also worked in Chayanika’s first feature film ‘Bishwoshundori’ in 2020. She has signed another web film, ‘Antorale’, with the director.
Chayanika had finalised Mahi for ‘Kagojer Bou’ in November. On Wednesday, the actress said on social media she would not be able to work in the film due to illness.
The cast of producer Mahbuba Shahreen’s ‘Kagojer Bou’ includes Mamnun Hasan Emon, DA Tayeb, Abul Hayat and Dilara Zaman.
