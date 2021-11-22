Box Office: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' starts strong with $44 Million, 'King Richard' whiffs
>> Rebecca Rubin,
Published: 22 Nov 2021 12:04 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2021 12:04 PM BdST
The box office ain't afraid of no ghosts.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a sequel to the sci-fi comedy classic, collected $44 million in its opening weekend, a better-than-expected result. It's a sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local movie theatre, provided there's something broadly entertaining to be found there.
At the international box office, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" earned $16 million from 31 overseas markets, pushing its worldwide total to $60 million. The latest instalment in the decades-old franchise is looking like a win after the studio failed to revive the supernatural series years earlier. It should be noted that Sony's 2016 all-female reboot of "Ghostbuster" opened to $46 million, $2 million more than "Afterlife." However that film cost $144 million -- compared to "Afterlife's" $75 million budget -- making the earlier version a box office dud.
Actor Paul Rudd poses for photographers as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, Nov 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
It was embraced by audiences, who awarded it an "A" CinemaScore, meaning "King Richard" could build steam as word-of-mouth grows. Oscar pundits believe the movie could find itself in the awards race, another factor that could extend its life in theatres. The film wasn't cheap; it carries a $50 million production budget. Plus, Smith received his full backend box office bonus in addition to his $20 million salary as a make-good for sending the film to HBO Max.
"King Richard" landed in fourth place on box office charts, behind holdovers Marvel's "Eternals" and Paramount's "Clifford the Big Red Dog."
After two weekends at No. 1, "Eternals" slid to second place, collecting $10.8 million from 4,055 theatres. To date, the superhero epic has generated $135.8 million in the US and Canada and $200.3 million internationally. Meanwhile, "Clifford" pulled in $8.1 million in its second weekend of release, pushing the family friendly film to $33.5 million in North America.
Warner Bros. sci-fi spectacle "Dune" rounded out the top five with $3 million in ticket sales, buoying its domestic tally to $98.1 million. The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted from Frank Herbert's seminal novel, is expected to surpass the $100 million mark in the coming week.
- Adele, music’s comet, returns with ‘30'
- ‘Rust’ script supervisor sues Baldwin, others
- Britney Spears delighted to regain car keys
- ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ pursues an awkward education
- 'Harry Potter' movie stars to reunite for TV special
- How making Harry Potter built a school of magic
- With Halo Infinite, Microsoft hopes to rekindle flagship game
- Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit auction block
- BTS storm back to live performances at American Music Awards
- Adele, music’s comet, returns with ‘30.’ How bright will it burn?
- Script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin and others in ‘Rust’ shooting
- Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling
- ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ pursues an awkward education
- 'Harry Potter' stars, but not JK Rowling, to reunite for TV special
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Schoolboy arrested in Bailey Road hit and run after video goes viral
- Children of Nakano-Imran will stay with father, High Court rules
- Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
- Doctors see ‘little improvement’ in Khaleda Zia’s condition
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 199 cases in a day
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Bus driver, assistant held for 'threatening student with rape' after protests
- Rumana fifty fires Bangladesh Women to three-wicket win over Pakistan
- These Americans are just going around in circles. It helps the climate