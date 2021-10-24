Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2021 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2021 05:38 PM BdST
Prominent actor Mahmud Sajjad has died from coronavirus-related complications at the age of 73.
He breathed his last at 3:30 pm on Sunday at Dhaka Evercare Hospital, his brother M Hamid said.
Sajjad was admitted to the hospital on Sept 1 due to coronavirus-related complications. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted into intensive care and remained there for more than a month and a half.
His body will be taken to the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy at 11 am on Monday so people can pay their last respects, Hamid said. Later his mortal remains will be taken to his hometown in Mymensingh for burial.
His acting career included performances in films including Zahir Raihan’s “Sangsar”, Khan Ataur Rahman’s “Jhorer Pakhi” and “Apon Por”.
Sajjad had been associated with the theatre since his early days in college. His first work was in a series titled, “Sakal Sandhya”.
Sajjad is survived by his wife Momtaz Begum and two children, Upal and Anjan.
Of his five brothers, Hamid is the former director-general of Bangladesh Television and his younger brother KM Khalid is the state minister for cultural affairs.
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies at 73
- Cinematographer killed on set is recalled as talented and spirited
- Baldwin shoots crew member with prop gun on film set
- Netflix beats estimates and expects even better results
- The joys and fears of seeing UK theatre
- Marvel's 'Eternals' premieres
- Disney postpones Marvel sequels, 'Indiana Jones' film
- Frightening Halloween TV shows to watch
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
- Alec Baldwin film set had previous accidental gun discharges, crew members say
- Alec Baldwin was told gun in fatal shooting on set was safe, officials say
- Cinematographer killed on set is recalled as talented and spirited
- Alec Baldwin fatally shoots crew member with prop firearm on film set, authorities say
- Netflix beats estimates and expects even better results thanks to hits like ‘Squid Game’
Most Read
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Mohib Ullah rose to fame as Rohingya leader. And killers went after him
- BCL expels key suspect Shaikat after Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks
- Hasina set to open a southern ‘bridge to dream’
- Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say
- ‘No full stops in the newsroom’: bdnews24.com celebrates 15 years of unwavering journey
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh
- Naim, Mushfiqur propel Bangladesh to 171 for 4 against Sri Lanka in Super 12
- She is breaking glass ceilings in space, but facing sexism on earth
- Bangladesh suspends decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones