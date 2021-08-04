RAB raids actress Pori Moni's home in Banani

A team of the elite police unit launched the drive on Wednesday afternoon.

A panicked Pori Moni went live on Facebook to describe the events as they unfolded.

"Please help me,” she said as she apparently called a law-enforcement agency.

The actress accompanied by a relative later opened the door to a RAB team and ended the 31-minute stream after the law enforcers entered her flat.

However, RAB officials have yet to reveal the reason for the operation. One officer told bdnews24.com that the details about the raid would be revealed later.

The raid comes three days after the arrest of two models Faria Mahbub Piasha and Mou Akter in a police operation.

The two have since been placed on remand for questioning in two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act.

Pori Moni recently grabbed the headlines after accusing a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club. Police subsequently arrested Nasir Uddin Mahmood, a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the actress.

In her Facebook appeal on Wednesday, Pori Moni insisted that the RAB team allowed a media team in. As the raid unfolded, curious onlookers and journalists gathered in front of her house. The actress was visibly upset as she kept her live stream on.

“I don’t understand. Will you come after I die? I would just die from a heart attack or a stroke. This is nothing but torture,” she said as she pleaded for help.