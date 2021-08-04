RAB raids actress Pori Moni's home in Banani
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2021 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2021 07:21 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion is conducting a raid on the residence of actress Pori Moni in Dhaka's Banani.
A team of the elite police unit launched the drive on Wednesday afternoon.
"Please help me,” she said as she apparently called a law-enforcement agency.
The actress accompanied by a relative later opened the door to a RAB team and ended the 31-minute stream after the law enforcers entered her flat.
The raid comes three days after the arrest of two models Faria Mahbub Piasha and Mou Akter in a police operation.
The two have since been placed on remand for questioning in two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act.
Pori Moni recently grabbed the headlines after accusing a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club. Police subsequently arrested Nasir Uddin Mahmood, a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the actress.
“I don’t understand. Will you come after I die? I would just die from a heart attack or a stroke. This is nothing but torture,” she said as she pleaded for help.
