Dhallywood actress Pori Moni alleges rape, murder attempts on her
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2021 10:51 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2021 10:51 PM BdST
Film actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, says there were attempts to rape and murder her but she would not name a suspect.
After bringing the allegations in a Facebook post on Sunday night, she said she would brief the media later in the night.
In the post, she sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s help alleging that the police did not record the case when she tried to file a complaint.
Speaking to bdnews24.com, Pori Moni said she had contacted Banani Police Station for the complaint.
