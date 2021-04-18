Actor SM Mohsin, who graced television for decades, dies of COVID

He passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday while receiving treatment at Dhaka’s BIRDEM Hospital, his younger son Rashek Mohsin said.

“The coronavirus infection damaged my father’s lungs,” he said. “He was taken to the ICU when his condition deteriorated.”

The venerable actor had, at first, been admitted to Dhaka’s Holy Family hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

SM Mohsin was then transferred to Impulse Hospital when his condition deteriorated. He was brought to BIRDEM about a week ago.

Mohsin had graced Bangladesh’s televisions and the stage for over four decades.

In 2020, the government recognised him with the Ekushey Padak for his contributions to acting.

He served as the director of Bangladesh’s Shilpakala Academy for an extended period of time. He was also a faculty member of Jahangirnagar University’s Department of Drama and Dramatics.

The actor was also the first project director of the National Theater.

Mohsin was well known to television audiences for his performance in the Animesh Aich-directed telefilm ‘Gorom Bhat Othoba Nichhak Bhuter Golpo’.

His theatre work included plays such as ‘Kobor’ and ‘Subachan Nirbashone’.

Rashek Mohsin said funeral prayers for his father will be held at the Paribag Mosque after Asr on Sunday. Afterwards, the body will be taken to the Azimpur Graveyard for burial.