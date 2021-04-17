Bangladesh mourns Kabori, who enchanted cinema lovers for decades
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Apr 2021 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2021 12:03 PM BdST
Bangladesh cinema legend Sarah Begum Kabori, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday, will be laid to rest at Dhaka's Banani graveyard.
She will be accorded a guard of honour after her funeral prayers on Saturday, Kabori's son Shaker Chishti said.
Kabori was one of those iconic Bangladesh cinema women, whose talent, charisma and beauty set screens alight over three decades.
The two-time National Film Award winner had tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Apr 5 and was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital.
She was moved into intensive care at Sheikh Russel hospital on Apr 8, as her condition worsened. She had also been suffering from kidney ailments and the coronavirus infection left her lungs severely damaged.
The 71-year-old filmmaker and former MP breathed her last at the Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in Dhaka.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have led the nation in paying tribute to the movie goddess.
Kabori started her acting at the age of 13 with renowned filmmaker Subhas Dutta's ‘Shutorang' in 1964.
She captured moviegoers with her spellbinding performances and left them entranced with her looks.
In a career spanning three decades, she also made her mark in films such as ‘Neel Akasher Neeche', ‘Mainamati', ‘Dheu-er Por Dheu', ‘Porichoy', ‘Odhikar', ‘Beiman', ‘Abak Prithibi', ‘Sonali Akash', and ‘Deep Nebhe Nai'.
