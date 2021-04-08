Actor-lawmaker Farooque’s condition improves, son urges all not to spread rumours

Rowshan also asked people not to spread or heed to rumours of his father’s death.

The actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mount Elizabeth Hospital more than two weeks ago.

He was responding and speaking a bit in the past two days, Rowshan said on Thursday.

Farooque went to Singapore for a regular check-up in the first week of March.

He was admitted to the hospital after infection in his blood worsened.

Farooque was elected MP from Dhaka-17 constituency as an Awami League candidate during the last parliamentary election in 2018.