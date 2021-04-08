Home > Entertainment

Actor-lawmaker Farooque’s condition improves, son urges all not to spread rumours

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Apr 2021 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2021 10:53 PM BdST

The condition of popular film actor and MP Akbar Hossain Khan Pathan alias Farooque has improved at a hospital in Singapore, his son Rowshan Hossain Pathan has said.

Rowshan also asked people not to spread or heed to rumours of his father’s death.

The actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mount Elizabeth Hospital more than two weeks ago.

He was responding and speaking a bit in the past two days, Rowshan said on Thursday.

Farooque went to Singapore for a regular check-up in the first week of March.

He was admitted to the hospital after infection in his blood worsened.

Farooque was elected MP from Dhaka-17 constituency as an Awami League candidate during the last parliamentary election in 2018.

