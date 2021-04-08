Actor-lawmaker Farooque’s condition improves, son urges all not to spread rumours
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2021 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2021 10:53 PM BdST
The condition of popular film actor and MP Akbar Hossain Khan Pathan alias Farooque has improved at a hospital in Singapore, his son Rowshan Hossain Pathan has said.
Rowshan also asked people not to spread or heed to rumours of his father’s death.
The actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mount Elizabeth Hospital more than two weeks ago.
He was responding and speaking a bit in the past two days, Rowshan said on Thursday.
Farooque went to Singapore for a regular check-up in the first week of March.
He was admitted to the hospital after infection in his blood worsened.
Farooque was elected MP from Dhaka-17 constituency as an Awami League candidate during the last parliamentary election in 2018.
More stories
- Kabori hospitalised with COVID
- Harry, Meghan's first Netflix show to focus on Invictus Games
- Lil Nas X is No. 1 again
- Nish Kumar’s political fight continues
- Never dreamed of acting, now an Oscar nominee for ‘Minari’
- Abul Hayat catches COVID
- 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests
- Ajoy Chakrabarty dedicates new raga to Bangabandhu
Recent Stories
- Actress, ex-MP Kabori hospitalised with COVID
- Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games
- Lil Nas X rides a second wave of controversy to No. 1
- His BBC comedy show is cancelled. His political fight continues
- She never dreamed of acting. Now she’s an Oscar nominee for ‘Minari’
- Actor Abul Hayat hospitalised with COVID-19
Opinion
Most Read
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- South African variant became most prevalent in Bangladesh in mid-March: study
- Bangladesh moves to reopen shopping malls, altering lockdown rules
- RAB hands over Islamist orator Madani to police
- Bangladesh’s COVID deaths surge by 74, a record full-day count
- Actress Kabori in intensive care as her health deteriorates
- English cricketers slam Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin for Moeen Ali tweet
- Two presidents visited Turkey. Only the man was offered a chair
- Top leaders to address D-8 summit Thursday
- Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it